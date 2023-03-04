4 die in Bauchi auto crash

Tragedy struck on Monday in the Dass local government area of Bauchi State as four persons died in an auto crash.

Mr Yusuf Abdullahi, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Bauchi State, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday that five other persons sustained serious injuries in the crash.

He said the lone accident involved a green commercial Ford Galaxy vehicle with nine passengers on board.

“Nine persons were involved in the fatal road crash and they were eight male adults and one female adult.

“Four male adults lost their lives on the spot, while five others — four male adults and one female adult — sustained varying degrees of serious injuries,” he said.

Abdullahi, who attributed the crash to a burst tyre and loss of control, said it occurred 10.30 a.m.

He said that it took the corps barely 15 minutes to arrive at the crash scene to clear the site.

The sector commander said that both the injured and the corpses of the deceased were taken to the General Hospital, Dass for treatment and confirmation.

He advised motorists to always be conscious of traffic rules and regulations while plying the roads.