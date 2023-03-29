39 passengers die in Niger, Bauchi, Kebbi auto crashes

By Wole Mosadomi & Haruna Aliyu, Minna

No fewer than 24 persons have died in a gastly motor accident on Bida-Mokwa Road, Niger State on Monday.

This came as tragedy struck on Monday in Dass Local Government Area of Bauchi State as four persons died in an auto crash.

Also, 11 persons were confirmed dead in a motor accident on Bunza/Maidahini Road in Bunza Local Government Area of Kebbi State, while three persons sustained injuries.

The Niger State accident occured around 10:10p.m. at Etsu-Woro village in Lavun Local Government Area of the state.

It waa gathered that the luxury bus involved in the accident was carrying about 87 passengers, who were said to be travelling from Zaria to Lagos.

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Niger State, Mr. Kumar Tsukwan, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Minna, yesterday, said his men rushed to the scene within eight minutes of receiving the report of the accident.

He said: “The truck was carrying 84 people with goods and it was a lone accident. Seventy four of the victims were males, six females and seven children. Forty five sustained injuries, including 39 males, three females and three children while 10 others survived without any injury.”

He noted that the victims were immediately evacuated to general hospital Kutigi for prompt medical attention while the corpses were also deposited at the Kutigi hospital mortuary.

Speaking on the Bauchi State crash, Mr. Yusuf Abdullahi, Sector Commander, FRSC, in Bauchi State, said five other persons sustained serious injuries. He said the lone accident involved a green commercial Ford Galaxy vehicle with nine passengers on board.

He said: “Nine persons were involved in the crash and they were eight male adults and one female adult. Four male adults lost their lives on the spot, while five others, four male adults and one female adult sustained injuries.”

Abdullahi, who attributed the crash to a burst tyre and loss of control, said it occured at 10.30 a.m. He said it took the corps barely 15 minutes to arrive at the crash scene to clear the site.

The sector commander said both the injured and the corpses of the deceased were taken to the General Hospital, Dass for treatment and confirmation.

He advised motorists to always be conscious of traffic rules and regulations while plying the roads.