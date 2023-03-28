39 die as fire razes migrant facility near US-Mexico border  

A fire outbreak at an immigration detention centre in northern Mexico, near the United States border, has killed no fewer than 39 migrants, Fox News said.

Mexico’s National Institute of Migration (INM) said 39 foreign migrants died in a fire that started shortly before 10 pm local time on Monday, at the detention centre in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua.

Images from the scene showed rows of bodies lying under shimmery silver sheets outside the facility in Ciudad Juarez, across from El Paso, Texas. Ambulances, firefighters and vans from the morgue could also be seen.

INM said that 68 men from Central and South America were staying at the facility, as 29 more migrants were injured in the fire and were transported in delicate to serious condition to four local hospitals for care.

The agency said a complaint has been filed with the proper authorities to begin investigating the incident. Mexico’s National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) was given a hearing to intervene in legal proceedings and to safeguard foreign migrants.

INM said it will assist in legal investigations “in order to clarify these unfortunate facts.”

“The National Institute of Migration strongly rejects the acts that led to this tragedy,” the agency said, without specifying which “acts” it was referring to.

Ciudad Juarez is a major crossing point for migrants entering the United States. Its shelters are full of migrants waiting for opportunities to cross or who have requested asylum in the United States and are waiting out the process.

A local newspaper, Diario de Juárez, reported that the fire began in the men’s area of the detention facility and that all the victims are male.

The cause of the fire remains unknown and is being investigated by Mexico’s attorney general’s office, according to media reports.