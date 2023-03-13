35% Affirmative Action: Nigerian women seek exclusive political leadership opportunities

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – NIGERIAN women in politics have called for the concession of political power-sharing opportunities to meet the United Nations directed 35% Affirmative Action so they don’t have fight with men for inclusion in politics, governance, and decision-making.

The women over a webinar meeting as part of the 2023 International Women’s Day, IWD, said a free zone of dedicated positions would enable women contest among selves for elective positions to the exclusion of their male counterparts.

A speaker on the occasion, Professor Funmilayo Adesanya-Davies, Country President, UN Positive Livelihood Aware Center (POLAC) appeal to the nation’s leadership, “Create free zones for women in politics with our 35% Affirmative Action and let us not have to fight it out with the men.

“We don’t have money like them, don’t have the stamina like them, we don’t have the energy to fight in campaigns rigorously like them, but we do that among ourselves.”

Convener of the meeting, Founder, Hope Aglow Charity Foundation, Dr Cynthia Obiorah who is also a UN Ambassador, spoke on Guidance, Motivation and Mentorship of Girl Child and Women in Career to equip them in a digital and technology driven age, stressing that gender equity should be the DNA of any society.

Principal Assistant Registrar, University of Port Harcourt, Mrs Blessing Obi-Uzu who spoke on Equity And Equality and Prof Ijeoma Ernest-Ehibudu maintained that women are dynamic beings and taking advantage of technology would enhance their innate abilities.

The gathering which attracted other resource persons urged women to emulate the female gender who have made their mark in various sectors.