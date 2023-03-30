30 years on road, ABC Transport reaffirms commitment to customers

Frank Nneji (2nd right) during the presentation of mini buses to ABC Transport pioneer drivers to mark the company’s 25th anniversary in 2018

By Theodore Opara

The management of ABC Transport PLC has reiterated its commitment to the provision of innovative road transportation and logistic services designed to satisfy the needs of its varied customers.

The company last week took a look at the road it has travelled in the past 30 years, and said it has impacted positively on the sector despite numerous challenges, even as it described the future as holding endless possibilities.

In a statement issued on the 30th anniversary, the founder and Managing Director of ABC Transport, Mr. Frank Nneji, reiterated the company’s policy of providing excellent and innovative transportation services that meet the needs of it’s millions of customers in Nigeria and on the Lagos-Accra route.

In the statement, Nneji said, “As we mark the 30th anniversary of this great company, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to our customers, stakeholders, partners, and employees for their unwavering support and loyalty over the years.

“We remain committed to providing excellent and innovative transportation services that meet the needs of our customers and are looking forward to the future.

“In commemoration of our 30th anniversary, we have lined up several activities and events, including customer and staff appreciation events that demonstrate our commitment to our customers and the communities we serve”.

ABC Transport commenced operations in Nigeria on February 13, 1993, with just two buses, procured with a loan from Diamond Bank (now Access Bank).

Today, the road transport company has grown to become a household name in the transportation industry, with a fleet of over 500 vehicles and a network of over 60 locations across the country.

It has also expanded its operations to other African countries, such as Ghana, Togo and Benin Republic.

The company was founded in 1993 by. Frank Nneji, a member of the Order of the Niger (OON), and a visionary entrepreneur on a mission to deliver world-class transportation services to Nigerians.

It was with the two mini buses as trail-blazers that Nneji’s vision to revolutionise the transportation industry in Nigeria, came to reality.

Thanks to this vision as well as Nneji’s entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to excellence, ABC Transport instantly earned a reputation for innovation, excellence, outstanding safety records and excellent customer experience.

The anniversary statement notes that over the past 30 years, ABC Transport has achieved numerous milestones which have contributed to its success and growth.

One of its earliest milestones was the introduction of luxury buses with on-board restroom facilities, television, air conditioning and other amenities; as well as offering on-board refreshment.

Thus the buses provided a high level of comfort to passengers and made ABC Transport the first Nigerian transport company to offer real luxury coaches to its customers.

ABC Transport has also been credited with being the first and only road transport company to be listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

In the past three decades, the company has also been recognised at different times for its outstanding performance in the transport industry, winning several awards and accolades both nationally and internationally.

ABC Transport was the first to establish ultramodern Terminals in Nigeria and beyond, thereby enhancing its reputation as a modern and innovative trod transport services provider.

On July 16, 2004 with a new state-of-the-art fleet of buses, Coach West Africa was rolled out to offer the most modern coach service in West Africa in addition to enhancing regional integration in the ECOWAS sub-region, in terms of trade, travel and tourism.

Driver Training Academy, another offshoot founded with a mission to ‘prepare and produce’ for Nigeria’s motoring environment, law abiding and safety-conscious drivers, graduated its first set of trainees in 2004.

This was followed four years later, in 2007, by the online booking platform introduced by ABC Transport to make it easier for its customers to book their trips and pay online from the comfort of their homes and offices. The Mobile App was subsequently introduced to enhance self-service.

The statement disclosed that ABC Transport has continued to expand its services with a focus on diversification.

“Today, it stands to be the most diversified transport company in the West African sub-region; having launched a hospitality arm with City Transit Inn in Utako to serve Abuja travelers; logistics and warehousing with its ABC Cargo Express Ltd, and Haulage services with ABC Hauls.

*ABC Cargo Express, which started as a division of the company, has now grown to be a wholly owned subsidiary of the parent company.

“This was necessitated by its rapid growth and its ability to focus on the innovations going on in the logistics space. Today the company moves hundreds of thousands of packages around West Africa.

“ABC Cargo Express is empowering many businesses with its dedicated e-commerce services. Cargo Express also offers warehousing services to enhance the supply chain demands of some major manufacturers.

“ABC Hauls, the Haulage division of ABC Transport also plays a major role in the Haulage space; being one of Lafarge Cement Plc’s major transporters for the distribution of cement around the country.

“In 2012, ABC ventured into motor vehicle assembly with its 50 percent stake in Transit Support Services Ltd (TSSL), which is into assembly of heavy and light duty trucks with its flagship brand: Shacman (fire trucks etc.) and Forland Trucks, Asiastar Luxury Buses and Baw mini buses and ambulances. TSSL offers sales of automotive parts.”

Speaking about the future of the company, the Group Head, Innovation & Strategy, Mr. Victor Nneji, assured of the company’s resilience to continue to innovate and serve Nigerians and Africans at large.

In his words: “As we look towards the future, one thing is certain: the possibilities are endless. With advancements in technology and a commitment to innovation, we are confident that our business will continue to provide safe, reliable, and efficient service to our valued customers for many years to come.”