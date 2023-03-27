27-year-old son of ex-PDP chair Haliru wins reps seat in Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Alhaji Ibrahim Bello Mohammed, popularly called IBM, son of the former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Dr. Bello Mohammed Haliru and younger brother to the late Barrister Abba Bello Mohammed has emerged winner of the Birnin-Kebbi, Kalgo and Bunza Federal Constituency election which held on Saturday, 25th of February, 2023.

The INEC returning officer at the State Collation Center in the state capital, Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi State

Abbas Aliyu Bazata declared that, Ibrahim Bello Mohammed of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled a total of 50,781 votes and having scored the highest number of votes, came out victorious at the end of counting and collation to defeat his closest opponents who scored 37,478 votes for the All Progressives Party (APC) and 7,880 votes for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) parties respectively.

“Ibrahim Bello Mohammed of the PDP having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared winner and returned elected as Member House of Representatives Birnin-Kebbi, Kalgo and Bunza Federal Constituency in Kebbi State.”

Ibrahim Bello Mohammed, who was substituted and affirmed by the party after the untimely and expected demise of his elder brother is said to be the youngest elected Lawmaker for a Federal Constituency seat in the history of the country.

While speaking with newsmen after the announcement, Ibrahim Bello Mohammed expressed his profound gratitude to the good people of Birnin-Kebbi, Kalgo and Bunza Federal Constituency for finding him worthy to serve and represent them at the 10th Assembly.

He assured them that he is ready to serve the people and will use his youthful prowess to lead a charge of immense growth and development across the Federal Constituency.