25 die, 10 injured in Bauchi auto crash — FRSC

…as Biu orders for unit command in Gamawa

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

25 people including children have lost their lives in a lone auto crash in Udobo village in Gamawa Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

A statement by the Assistant Corps Marshal and Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, in Abuja confirmed this development.

The fatal lone crash involved an ash colour commercial Toyota Hummer Bus with registration number JMA 59 XA, conveying 24 people plying through Hadeja-Potiskum route which lost control and collided into 11 other victims who were seated underneath a tree in Udubo town.

“From the crash investigation report, a total of 35 people were involved, out of which 10 victims all male adults sustained different injuries, and 25 victims comprising of 9 male adults, 11 female adults, 2 male children and 3 female children were killed.

“Specifically, 24 of the killed persons were on-board the vehicle while the remaining 1 victim was amongst the 11 people seated underneath the tree.

“The crash occurred as a result of overloading, excessive speed and tyre burst which led to loss of control leading to the fatalities recorded,” the statement said.

As a result of the ghastly accident, the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dauda Ali Biu has directed the immediate establishment of a unit command with necessary operational facilities in Gamawa, Bauchi State to tackle all incidences relating to abuse of traffic rules as well as entrench safety along the routes.

Biu commiserated with the families of the deceased and wish the injured soonest recovery while calling for caution especially during the Ramadan season.