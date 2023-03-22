246 bag First Class honours as UNN produces 14,308 bachelor’s degree graduands

…2,482 postgraduate degree graduands

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, Prof. Charles Igwe, on Wednesday, announced that the Institution would be awarding 246 First Class honours degrees to its graduands during the 50th convocation ceremony for 2019/2020 academic session.

Prof. Igwe equally announced that a total of 14,308 graduands would be awarded bachelor’s degrees, while 2,482 postgraduate degrees would be awarded to deserving graduands of the Institution.

He made the disclosure during convocation press briefing to flag-off the convocation programmes of the Institution at the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus, UNEC.

He equally said that a total of 96 Diplomas of the University would be awarded at the convocation ceremony.

He also said that the convocation lecture which would be delivered by Monsignor Professor Obiora Ike, on the topic ‘ Purpose-driven and Value-driven Education,’ would hold on Thursday, March, 23rd 2023, adding that the lecture would be chaired by a former President of the National Academy of Science, Professor Kalu Onuoha.

“The award of First Degrees and Diplomas of the University is scheduled for Friday, March 24, 2023. I am pleased to announce that an alumnus of the University who has become a household name across the country, Chief (Dr) Obinna Iyiegbu, a.ka Obi Cubana, would deliver the commencement speech at the convocation.

“The award of Higher Degrees, Postgraduate Diplomas and Honorary Doctorate Degrees of the University will take place on Saturday, March 25th, 2023. Both graduation ceremonies will take place at the Convocation Hall at the Nsukka Campus of the University.

“Breakdown of Results: A breakdown of the degrees that would be awarded at the 50th Convocation Ceremonies are as follows:

“First, a total of 14,308 Bachelor’s degrees of the University of Nigeria will be awarded at the 50th convocation. I am proud to announce that a total of 246 of these graduands have bagged the First Class Honours degrees of the University. Similarly, the Second Class Honours (upper division) degrees will be awarded to 5,092graduands, while the Second Class Honours (lower division) degrees will be awarded to 7,865 graduands.

“Similarly, 1,088 graduands will be awarded the Third Class degree while 17 persons will earn a Pass degree.

“A total of 96 Diplomas of the University will also be awarded at the convocation. This is made up of five distinctions, 52 merits, 37credits and 2 passes.

“On Saturday, March 25th, 2023, a total of 2,482 Postgraduate degrees of the University will be awarded to deserving graduands. A total of 618 persons will be awarded the Doctorate Degree of the University, while 1,690 graduands will earn Master’s degree in various disciplines. Similarly, the Postgraduate Diploma of the University will also be awarded to 174 persons. For the records, the figures represent significant improvements in the numbers graduated at the 49th convocation of the University,” he said.

He equally said that four eminent Nigerians who have distinguished themselves in their chosen careers and services to humanity would be conferred with the Honorary Doctorate Degrees.

He said that while a retired Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Justice Mary Odili, will be conferred with the Doctor of Law (Honoris causa), the Doctor of Business Administration will equally be conferred on the Chairman of Hobark International Limited, Obiora Fubara Okoroafo, and the Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu.

He equally said that the Doctor of Public Administration will be conferred on the ex-Governor of Delta State, Emmanuel Uduaghan.

He also said that a good number of projects were completed recently while some are still ongoing in the University.