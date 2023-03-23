240,000 annual mortality rate: NTS tasks FG, states on eradication of TB

Tuberculosis

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Nigerian Thoracic Society, NTS, has urged the Federal, State Governments and various donor agencies to improve efforts so that Nigeria can at least be delisted from the group of high burden countries with Tuberculosis, TB, the world’s deadliest infectious killer disease.

President of NTS, Professor PU Ele, gave the urge on Thursday, in Lagos in his address to commemorate the 2023 World Tuberculosis, TB, Day with the theme:”Yes! We can end TB.7”

Every year, the Nigerian Thoracic Society joins other local as well as international organizations to commemorate World Tuberculosis (TB) Day on March 24. This date marks the day in the year 1882 when Dr Robert Koch, German physician and microbiologist, announced that he had discovered the organism that causes TB.

This discovery opened the way for the diagnosis and treatment of the

disease.This day is set aside to raise public awareness about the devastating health, social and economic consequences of TB, and to step up efforts to end the global TB epidemic.

According to Ele, “TB remains the world’s deadliest infectious killer disease after COVID-19. Globally about 1.6 million deaths occurred from TB alone as at end of 2021.

“Eight countries contributed more than two thirds of the global mortality, namely, India, Indonesia, China, the Philippines, Pakistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“Each year over 240,000 deaths occur from TB and close to 600,000 people fall ill with this preventable and curable disease in Nigeria.

“Global efforts to combat TB have saved 66 million lives globally since the year 2000 and many of those are

Nigerians.

“This is a compelling reason why Nigeria should be in the forefront of global efforts to eradicate the disease.”

Ele explained that the theme was designed to motivate stake-holders at all levels to show high level leadership, increase investments, embrace new World Health Organisation, WHO, recommendations, adopt innovations and engage in multi-sectorial collaboration in order to combat the TB scourge.

According to him, “This year’s event will focus on encouraging countries, including Nigeria, to scale up efforts in their TB control programmes as a prelude to the 2023 United Nations High-level meeting which promises

to provide opportunities for securing political commitment from world leaders.

“There is no doubt that many nations are battling with several competing demands on their lean and diminishing

resources particularly in the low and middle income countries which unfortunately bear the greater

burden of disease.

“The theme for this year is intended to inspire hope and encourage more action.

“The Nigerian Thoracic Society appreciates the efforts being made by government and various donor agencies towards the control and eventual eradication of this scourge but we appeal to our government to do even more so that Nigeria can at least be delisted from the group of high burden

states.

“The 2023 edition of the world TB day will be observed in spite of the economic realities in our

country today.

“The message remains a message of hope “Yes! We can end TB!.

“We want to thank the Nigerian government through the National TB program, local organizations as well as international agencies that have been working tirelessly to create awareness, identify and treat this most deadly and yet very treatable condition.”