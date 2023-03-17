208 candidates jostle for 26 Ondo Assembly seats

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

No fewer than 208 candidates in 14 political parties are jostling for the 26 seats in the Ondo state House of Assembly election today.

Five of the parties, namely All Progressives Congress, APC, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP African Democratic Congress,ADC , Labour Party,LP, New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, are fielding 26 candidates each.

The Action Democratic Party, ADP is fielding 18, Action Alliance, AA, Social Democratic Party, ADP, 19.

Others are National Rescue Movement, NRM, 5 , Peoples Redemption Party, PRP, 9, All Peoples Party, APP, 3, AAC, 3, Young Progressive Party, YPP, 1, and Zenith Labour Party 1.

Eight of the sitting members of the State Assembly are re-contesting with six on the platform of APC, one from the PDP and one from ADC.

Those re-contesting include, Prince Abayomi Akinruntan, Ilaje 1, Ololade Gbegudu, Okitipupa 1, Toluwani Borokini, Akure South 1, Olamide Oladiji, Ondo East, Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, Owo 1, Taofik Muhammed, Akoko North West 2, Tomomowo Favour, Ilaje 2 and Tomide Akinribido, Ondo West 1.

Two members of the House, Festus Adefiranye, APC, Ile-Oluji state constituency and Festus Akingbaso, PDP, Idanre State constituency have been elected into the Federal House of Representatives.

Eleven members decided not to seek re-election, while two contested and won House of Representatives seats.

Five others failed at the primary elections

Meanwhile, sensitive materials have been delivered to all the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, offices in all the 18 local governments for onward distribution to the polling units.

The Acting Resident Electoral Commissioner in Ondo State, Oyekola Oyelami, said the commission will deploy the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines, for the exercise across the state.