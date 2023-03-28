2023’s New Blockbuster Movie “Domitilla: The Reboot” to Premiere April 1

After 27 years since the first Domitilla release, Zeb Ejiro Production Company, FilmOne Entertainment, and Film Trybe have teamed up to produce a new blockbuster movie, “Domitilla: The Reboot,” which will debut on the 1st of April.

The movie is a phenomenal action, crime, and thriller film that depicts the life of prostitutes in Lagos, a sprawling city of about 21 million people.

Domitilla which was produced by renowned Nollywood film producer, Zeb Ejiro is a Nollywood classic of the 1990s. It’s full of action and suspense as one event sets off a chain of additional events.

“When we first made Domitilla, it was a story inspired by societal challenges that, over time, have proven to be not only akin to the ’90s but trans-generational,” says Zeb Ejiro, the producer. “And so, in recognition of its relevance in these times, we have decided to make a reboot to the story, factoring recent socio-cultural advancements.”

“A truly passionate project delivered to the Nigerian audience by great minds. We didn’t want to glorify the world, but rather show what women go through and the situations they find themselves in that are out of their control—to that end, we spent almost two years looking for women to embody this. We are pleased with our diverse cast, and the world will see them as never before. Our goal is to push and create entertainment that will last forever.”- Mimi Bartels

Kayode Kasum, Creative Director of Film Trybe and Director of Domitilla the Sequel said, “I am Thankful, for without the First, we wouldn’t have the Reboot, glad we get to savour both.”

Featuring Teniola Aladese, Uzoamaka Doris Auiunoh, Elvina Ibru, Deyemi Okanlawon, Stan Nze, Ejiro Onojaife, and Onyinye Odokoro, the story revolves around four main female characters—Ekwutosi, Fisayo, Promise, and Madam Vee—and the choices they make and the domino effects of their choices. These women are all bound now by Domitilla, an evil empire established and controlled by Madam Vee. But can the ladies survive the very city that chops them up and crushes them out? Will they have a choice? We can only wait to find out.

This movie is distributed and co-produced by FilmOne.

Official Hashtags: #DomitillaIsBack #DomitillaTheReboot #TheReturnOfDomitilla