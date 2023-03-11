2023IWD: New book makes case for holistic growth, devt of Nigerian girl-child

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

A new book, titled: Dilemma Of The Nigeria Girl Child, has brought to the fore the myriad of challenges faced by the Nigeria girl-child and her need for holistic development and growth.

The book, written by a leading humanitarian campaigner and winner of ASO Cultural Ambassador 2022, Queen Jennifer Ephraim, launched this book, during the 2023 International Women’s Day, IWD, celebration, in Abuja.

The interactive network dinner and networking to mark the day was graced by high profile individuals, including Her Royal Highness Olori Atuwatse lll, Queen Consort Of Warri Kingdom, H.E Arc. Yemisi Suswam (Ph.D.) Former First Lady-Benue State, Hajia Saadijya Aminu Managing Director/CEO Urban Shelter Ltd and Mr Ahmed D. Modibbo, FIBA, ACIS, MD, Highland Disco Acquisition Ca. Ltd.

Speaking at the event, Queen Jennifer Ephraim said time has come for the glass ceiling hindering the growth and development of the girl child to be shattered, saying the women folk contribute so much in the development of the society.

According to her, society has not done enough to foster the inclusion of the girl child in socio-political and socio-economic value chains.

She also took to her social media handle to express her joy, stating: “It was an amazing moment celebrating the International Women’s Day with distinguished women Leaders who also acknowledged the importance of my book ‘The Dilemma Of The Girl Child’

“What a memorable reflection of signing autographs and endorsing the literary masterpiece at a globally recognized day and event”, she said.

International Women’s Day is celebrated every March 8 as a global day of acknowledging the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women, moreso, the day also marked a call to action for accelerating women’s equality.

In a statement signed by the author, “Dilemma of the Nigeria Girl Child” is a thought-provoking book that sheds light on the challenges faced by young girls in Nigeria.

“Through a blend of personal stories and expert insights, the book explores the cultural and social pressures that hinder the growth and development of Nigeria’s female youth, including early marriage, limited access to education, and poverty.

“This book is a must-read for anyone looking to better understand the struggles of the Nigerian girl child and the impact these challenges have on their lives and communities. With a focus on hope and empowerment,

“The Dilemma of the Nigeria Girl Child” provides a roadmap for positive change and a brighter future for generations to come.”