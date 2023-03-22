2023 World Water Day: Sightsavers calls on Nigerians to join fight for clean water access

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

AS Nigeria celebrates 2023 World Water Day, an international development organization, Sightsaver Nigeria, Wednesday, called on Nigerians to join fight for clean water access for healthy living and prevention of water borne diseases.

The call was made in a statement issued by Sightsavers Nigeria, on the heels of marking the 2023 World Water Day with theme ‘Accelerating Change to Solve the Water and Sanitation Crisis’, whereby emphasizing on the importance of clean water access and its impact on eliminating Neglected Tropical Diseases, NTDs.

According to the statement, Sightsavers is actively involved in pushing for the attainment of the national WASH objectives for Nigeria one of which is universal access to safe water.

World Water Day is an annual event celebrated on March 22 to raise awareness about the global water crisis and promote sustainable water management practices. This year’s theme, ‘Valuing Water’, focuses on the true value of water and its importance in every aspect of life.

According to the World Health Organization, over 2.2 billion people lack access to safe drinking water globally, which is a major contributor to the spread of waterborne diseases such as cholera, typhoid, and diarrhoea.

In Nigeria, approximately 60 million people lack access to safe water sources, leading to numerous health challenges and impeding socio-economic development.

The statement reads in part, “We are calling on all Nigerians to join the fight for clean water access by taking action to conserve water resources, promoting sustainable water management practices, and advocating for policies that prioritize water access for all.

Meanwhile, quoting the Country Coordinator for trachoma, Sightsavers, Dr Teyil Wamyil-Mshelia, as saying, “It is important that we make sure there is safe water for everyone.

“As well as the need for safe drinking water, sanitation services are vital to treating and eliminating diseases like the Neglected Tropical disease.

“We often find that areas where there is a lack of access to safe water and sanitation are also hotspots for neglected tropical diseases we treat like Trachoma- which shows how important it is that we accelerate change in this area.”

The statement further reads, “Sightsavers Nigeria is committed to ensuring that all Nigerians have access to clean water by partnering with communities, governments, and other stakeholders to implement sustainable water supply and sanitation projects.

“As a stakeholder in the WASH sector, Sightsavers through its various programmes and initiatives including the Social Behaviour Change (SBC) interventions under the Facial Cleanliness amd Environment strategy is ensuring that governments, ministries department and agencies prioritise provision of safe water to areas of high need especially in states like Jigawa, Katsina, Sokoto, Yobe and other states across the country where Sightsavers continues to work with governments and other stakeholders to prioritise access to safe water and sanitation.”

However the Country Director, Sightsavers Nigeria, Dr Sunday Isiyaku, also in the statement pointed out that it is imperative to ensure sustenance of “gains made towards the elimination of neglected tropical diseases can only be maintained through accelerated efforts to improve access to safe water and sanitation services in these areas, this is important for the care and management of neglected tropical diseases.”