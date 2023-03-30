2023: Tinubu’s victory irrevocable – Chimaroke Nnamani

Senator Chimaroke Nnamani

…Urges Ndigbo to align

By Henry Umoru

AHEAD of the swearing in of the President- elect, Senator Bola Tinubu, Chairman, Senate Committee on Cooperation and integration in Africa/NEPAD Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, Enugu East has called on Nigerians especially the people of the South East geo- political zone of the country to support the administration of Tinubu .

In a statement on Thursday, Senator Nnamani who cautioned that antagonism to the Tinubu presidency would not yield the needed dividend of democracy, said, ”Tinubu has won the election . If any body has any reason to think otherwise, the courts are there to adjudicate. The courts are there as part of the electioneering process.

“What I expect our people to do is to align with the incoming administration, negotiate like others for national resources and political largesse for the benefit of our citizens”.

Senator Nnamani believes that a Tinubu Administration will be fair , just and equitable in the allocation of resources to every part of Nigeria .

He added that Tinubu has more than enough experience to run the affairs of Nigeria in a manner that will give all sections of Nigeria a sense of belonging.