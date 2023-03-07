2023: Tinubu’s victory a new chapter in Nigeria’s democracy -Ronke Bello

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Leadership expert and member of the Public Affairs Directorate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Dr. Ronke Bello, has described the victory of the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a new chapter in Nigeria’s democracy.

Speaking in Abuja on Monday, Bello pointed out that Tinubu’s victory vindicated her earlier stand, that APC’s presidential candidate will win the election due to his long standing connection with the masses.

The Harvard trained leadership expert further said the APC presidential candidate won the keenly contested election because he enjoys nation-wide acceptance which he developed from his years as a pro-democracy activist and governor of a cosmopolitan state like Lagos.

She said: “You would recall earlier assertions I made ahead of the presidential election. I had called on youths to vote ‘Jagaban’ because he will address the economic and developmental issues which led to the prevalence of the ‘japa’ syndrome. I promised that our candidate will replicate his proven ability to manage men and resources to create jobs at the national level, if given the opportunity. Young people seem to have headed the call. I also expressed a genuine opinion that despite the complaints and worry over the same-faith ticket adopted by the APC, there would be northern Christians who would vote for the Tinubu-Shettima ticket and this can be seen in our candidate’s performance in the North-Central region.

“I am particularly happy that my state, Kogi State, voted for APC. I congratulate APC, the Presidential Campaign Council, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim on this monumental victory. Governor Yayaha Bello deserves commendation for leading our state and as many youths to vote for the APC.

“The election is over, with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as winner. It is therefore time for Nigerians to take a step further by supporting the incoming administration to deliver on its promises. There is so much a Tinubu Administration can achieve and in order for Nigeria’s next President to succeed, he needs the support and prayers of the people”, she added.