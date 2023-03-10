2023: Sanwo-Olu reassures business community of commitment to growth

Ahead of the general elections around the corner, the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is also the standard bearer of the All Progressive Congress, APC, for Lagos state, has reiterated commitment of his administration to sustain strategic investment in infrastructure to bolster productivity, energise business growth and protect private investments.

Speaking at an interactive meeting with the Organised Private Sector, OPS, in Lagos, Sanwo-olu also spoke of the State’s economic redistribution plans aimed at expanding the Lagos business district to suburbs in the western and eastern parts of the State.

The dialogue was part of the strategic stakeholder engagements initiated to keep business leaders and captains of industry in the loop of the comprehensive economic policies of the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Sanwo-Olu.

Minister for Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN, Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat, Director-General of Budget Office of the Federation, Mr. Ben Akabueze, and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, were also at the OPS meeting.

Sanwo-Olu said the steady growth rate being recorded by the State’s economy testified to the efficient supervision and accountability process instituted in the management of the public finances.

Lagos, the Governor said, had been led by a political philosophy that transformed its GDP from deficit to a promising growth, accounting for 30 per cent of the nation’s GDP. Given the size and revenue projection of the State, Sanwo-Olu said the State was willing to raise the level of investment in climate-resilient infrastructure to ensure sustainability and more growth.

Speaking also Fashola said the complex nature of governance in Lagos had thrown up a system that usually produced administrators who are problem solvers, rather than politicians giving excuses.

The minister appealed to members of the business community to be dispassionate in making their choices to back a presidential and governorship candidates in the general election, stressing that the sustainability of the governance model in Lagos should remain the paradigm for the nation to adopt.