2023 Presidential, NASS elections do not reflect democracy — CSO

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

A Civil Society Organisation, CSO, Green Assembly, GA, has said that the conduct of the just concluded 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections, was not fair, credible and do not reflect what democracy is all about.

Stating that the elections were marred with many irregularities spawning: voter intimidations, gross electoral practices and breach of the Electoral Act, the group called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to as a matter of urgency correct its wrongs.

The group maintained that the foregoing electoral anomalies, if not addressed, may spell doom for the next administration, also calling on all Nigerians to lend their voices against injustice and any move that could delay democracy in Nigeria.

The National Secretary, Comrade Duke Alamboye, made this call during a press briefing, at the weekend, in Delta State.

He said: “It is deeply concerning that in this day and age, when democracy is supposed to be at its peak, we are still experiencing instances of gross electoral malpractices, voter intimidation and results manipulation.

“This is unacceptable and goes against the very principles of democracy that our nation stands for and INEC’s electoral guidelines. The consequences of unfair and not credible elections cannot be overstated. It undermines the faith and trust of the people in the democratic process and threatens the very fabric of our society; as many youths who came out for the first time enmasse to vote have been greatly disappointed and are threatening not to be part of the electoral processes.

“It is for this reason that we must take this matter very seriously and ensure that justice is served and seen to be served.

We call upon the president, INEC Chair and the Commission executives with all leaders, both political and non-political, to put aside their personal interests and work together to find a solution to this problem. The people of this Nation deserve better than what they have been given at the moment. They deserve a government that is truly representative of their wishes and desires; let whoever wins win fairly, credibly and justiceable.