2023 presidential election, missed opportunity – Yiaga Africa

….says local, int’l confidence lost in INEC

….calls for INEC’s reforms





By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

AS Nigerians react to outcome of the 2023 presidential election, an election observer, Yiaga Africa, Wednesday, asserted that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, missed an opportunity in the history of conducting elections.

While addressing a press conference in Abuja, the co-chair, Yiaga Africa Board, Dr Aisha Abdullahi, while presenting a statement tagged ‘Post-Election Statement on 2023 Presidential Election’, pointed that “The 2023 Presidential Elections are once again a missed opportunity.”

Abdullahi also called for INEC’s fundamental reformation ahead of elections ahead based on Yiaga Africa’s assessment on the heels of observatory role it played during the presidential and National Assembly elections.

She highlighted various challenges that affected the election process on February 25, which include widespread logistical challenges,

inability of INEC to conduct

elections in some polling units, voters experiencing difficulty in locating polling units, violence at polling units against INEC staff and NYSC, and others, which Yiaga alleged INEC’s failure to meet citizens’ expectations.

She said: “For the Saturday, February 25 presidential election, Yiaga Africa employed the Parallel Vote Tabulation (PVT) methodology and deployed 3,014 observers in pairs to a representative random sample of 1,507 polling units, 822 mobile observers in all 774 local government areas (LGAs), 36 states and the FCT.

“This deployment strategy enabled Yiaga Africa to provide timely and accurate information on the Election Day process commencing from the set-up, voter accreditation, voting, and counting and to independently assess the official results of the presidential election as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). This statement is based on reports from 1,454 to 1,507 (97%) sampled polling units in Nigeria.

“In the course of the election, Yiaga Africa expressed concerns about the delay in uploading polling unit results for the presidential election on the INEC Election Results Viewing Portal (IReV). As of today, only 73% of the polling unit-level results have been uploaded.

“Undoubtedly, the delay in uploading the polling unit-level results cast doubts on the credibility of the results management process resulting in broken public trust in electoral technology.

“Yiaga Africa notes that the delayed upload of the results on the IReV is a flagrant disregard of INEC’s Regulations and Guidelines, and it failed to meet citizens’ expectations.

“Inconsistencies in the election results: The state-level presidential results for Imo and Rivers are inconsistent with the Yiaga Africa WTV projections for both States.

“For Rivers, INEC announced 231,591 votes for APC or 44.2%; 175,071 for LP or 33.4%; and 88,468 for PDP or 16.9%. This is in sharp contrast to the Yiaga Africa WTV estimates for Rivers which are: APC 21.7% ±5.0%; for LP 50.8% ±10.6%; and for PDP 22.2% ±6.5%.

“Findings on results based on reports from 97% (1,453 of 1507) of sampled polling units, Yiaga Africa’s statistical analysis shows that the All Progressives Congress (APC) should receive between 34.4% and 37.4% of the vote, Labour Party (LP) should receive between 24.2% and 28.4% of the votes, the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) should receive between 4.6% and 6.4% of the vote, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) should receive between 28.3% and 31.1% of the vote, while no other political party should receive more than 0.3% of the vote.

“The PVT statistical analysis is based on the number of registered voters and not on the number of PVCs collected. Yiaga Africa estimates rejected ballots are between 3.3% and 3.9% while INEC’s official rejected ballot is 3.8%.

“For Imo, INEC announced 66,406 for APC or 14.2%; 360,495 for LP or 77.1%; and 30,234 for PDP or 6.5%. Again, this is at variance with the Yiaga Africa WTV estimates for Imo which are: APC 5.1 ±2.3%; LP 88.1% ±3.8%; and PDP 5.7% ±2.3%.

“Once again, the 2023 elections presidential and National Assembly elections were a missed opportunity with factors like the serious logistical and technological shortcomings undermining public confidence in INEC and the outcome.

“Other countries, even large complex ones like Nigeria, are able to have polling units open on time across the entire country providing everyone with an equal opportunity to vote.

“Other African countries successfully employ technology. Nigeria cannot be an exception especially when citizens supported INEC’s decision to deploy technology during the reform process.

“Notably, INEC’s IReV system did not work for the presidential election as expected. Incremental reforms have failed to inspire confidence in the electoral commission and the electoral process.

“Inconsistent presidential State results for Imo and Rivers make abundantly clear drastic steps are now needed and INEC must be fundamentally reformed.

“INEC must have authority over its State structures and have ultimate responsibility for the conduct of elections.”

However, some of the recommendations by Yiaga Africa include; A comprehensive audit and investigation to unravel the factors that led to the delay in the upload of election results on the online portal is critical. Persons found complicit in sabotaging the critical aspect of the election should be sanctioned; INEC should clarify the inconsistencies in some of the results especially Presidential election results from Rivers and Imo states; Voting hours should be extended to 5 pm to increase voter participation in subsequent elections; Legal timelines for testing new electoral technologies should be introduced to Nigeria’s electoral legal framework; INEC should provide clarifications on its interpretation of key aspects of the legal framework on issues like results collation and transmission process, the threshold for determining the winner in an election and the commission’s power to review election results declared under duress or in contravention of the Electoral Act, INEC guidelines and Manual.INEC should sustain the uploads of polling unit results form EC 8A on its IReV portal.