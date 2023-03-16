2023 polls: Sleep, do business if you didn’t win, Jonathan tells politicians

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has advised politicians who didn’t win in the presidential and National Assembly polls and those that might not succeed in their ambitions in the forthcoming governorship and state assembly elections to consider doing business or other areas of interest.

The former President also narrated how he almost cried when he was voted in as Vice President in the 2007 presidential election because he never wanted to become one.

Recall that Jonathan was running mate to late President Musa Yar’Adua and the duo succeeded former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Atiku Abubakar. Jonathan later succeeded Yar’Adua as President after his death in May 2010.

He advised politicians to conduct themselves peacefully during and after the 2023 elections.

Jonathan stated this when he paid a condolence visit to governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State over the death of his father at Sampou Community in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of the state.

“As a leader in the country who had the privilege of serving at the state level and national level, I can only advise that politics is not about that you must be there. If God wants you to be there, you will be there. If it is not yet your turn to be there, you will not be there. When I became a vice president I almost cried, I never wanted to, but that was my destiny and I had to move.

“So, I advise people who are interested in these offices and their supporters to conduct themselves very well. They want to serve us, not to serve themselves.

“I always tell people that if you are so ambitious, then go into business. If you want to be in the state assembly and people don’t want you, fine, go and sleep. You want to be a governor and people don’t want you, go and sleep or do business.

“But if you want to serve us as people then you must be humble and you will not kill us before you serve us. So, people must conduct themselves peacefully and if God wants them to win their elections, they will win their elections,” Jonathan said.

Before the 2007 general elections, Jonathan, who was the Governor of Bayelsa State, was chosen as Yar’Adua as running mate in the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). They won the election and he served as the Vice President for three years before the passing of Yar’Adua.

Following the death of Yar-Adua, Jonathan became the President and completed the tenure. He contested the 2011 election and was elected to serve for another four years. He, however, lost his reelection to Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015.