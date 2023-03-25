2023 polls: Group urges APC to reward Kano Central candidate

-Roots for Senator Jibril as Senate President

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Kano Progressives Forum, a support group, has called on the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress(APC) to consider rewarding its Kano Central Senatorial Zone candidate, Abdussalam Abdulkarim Zaura, for his ” legendary support and generosity to the APC since 2019″.

A statement signed by the group’s Director of Publicity, Malam Aminu Abubakar noted that Zaura “has donated 50 vehicles to the APC and ensured the establishment of functional Local Governments party offices in the entire Kano State.

The group said “this commitment to the party’s victory is almost unbeatable in the recent history of the party .”

“We urge the national leadership of the APC to do all within its democratic powers to give special recognition to A. A Zaura, and we make this call without prejudice to the possibility of reclaiming his mandate in court,” the group said.

Meanwhile, on the winner of APC Kano North, currently contesting for the position of Senate President, Sen. Barau Jibril (Maliya), the group called on ” both the party and distinguished members of the 10th Senate to give him massive support, on grounds of competence and in the spirit of accepted democratic principles”.

The group said Senator Jibril has the experience to be the Senate President and appealed to his colleagues in the Senate to support the quest with a view to providing a forthright and acceptable leadership in the 10th National Assembly.