2023 polls: CP commends Akwa Ibom residents for peaceful disposition

. CP Election duty urges sustained peace

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Olatoye Durosinmi has commended the citizens of Akwa Ibom State for their peaceful disposition during the 2023 general elections in the state.

Durosinmi gave commendation in a statement signed the command’ Public Relations Officer, Mr Odiko MacDon, and made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo.

His words, “The Akwa Ibom State Police Command wishes to commend the good and peace-loving People of Akwa Ibom State for their peaceful disposition during the 2023 General Elections.

“The Command has received a lot of accolades from organisations and public spirited individuals for working assiduously with sister security agencies to effectively police the State and provided top-notch security, before, during and after the 2023 general elections.

“In the words of Eleanor Roosevelt, “It isn’t enough to talk about peace, one must believe in it. And it isn’t enough to believe in it, one must work at it.”

According the statement, the Commissioner of Police on Elections Duty, Mohammed Ari Ali on his part charged Akwa Ibom people to unite, work and sustain the peace in the state, stressing peace remains a goal for introspective individuals around the world.

“The command wishes to thank Sister Security agencies for the robust synergy, the Political Class for their sportsmanship, and the good People of the State for the peaceful and orderly manner they conducted themselves, before, during and after the 2023 General Elections.

“The Command wishes to assure everyone, that genuine criminal infractions will be investigated and prosecuted’.

The Police also urged the residents to contact amy of these following numbers during emergency- 0803 921 3071, 0818 924 3935 and 0808 138 8797