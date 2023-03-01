2023 Poll: NCEC urges INEC to suspend further action on result collation

…Demands outright cancellation of President Elections

By Emmanuel Elebeke -ABUJA

AS temper rises across the country over the controversial collation of 2023 Presidential election results, the Nigerian Christian Elders Coalition, NCEC has called on the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC to suspend further action in the on-going election results and save the country from conflagration.

The Coalition insisted that INEC owes it a duty to explain to Nigerians the circumstances that led to the violation of electoral law and what it called the administrative actions it intends to take to rectify the breach of integrity of the 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Addressing the press on behalf of the Coalition, on Tuesday, the former Aso Rock Chaplain, Rev. Dr. William Okoye, expressed sadness that INEC that led in the enactment of the new electoral Act that mandates electronic transmission of election results had refused to comply with the same provision and rendered results that it is presently collating dubious and unreliable.

He said the Coalition was shocked that many hours after a National elections, INEC could not transmit the results as required by law, in addition to many other fundamental breaches of the electoral law, including late commencement of voting across the country, non-voting in many polling units and widespread reports of logistic failure as highlighted for foreign and domestic observers.

According to him, the failure of INEC to comply with the electoral law and INEC’s regulation and guidelines on the conduct of elections, particularly section 60 of the Electoral Act 2022 and clause 38 of the Regulation and guidelines for the conduct of elections 2022, adding that these laws make it mandatory to electronically transmit the results of elections from the polling units.

In a statement signed by 28 Christian elders, Rev. Okoye said, said INEC has put the legitimacy of the 2023 Presidential election results into terrible disrepute.

Also speaking, Dr. Sam Amadi reiterated the position of the Coalition and urged INEC to heed the words of good counsel, obey the rule of law and restore Nigeria on the part of peace and development.

The statement reads in part: ‘‘We, Christian leaders in Nigeria wish to deeply express to you our pain that after so many years of our democracy and the expectations, we recently generated, the electoral management body has now dashed our hope and brought the nation to the point of avoidable crisis. We are further pained beyond measures that our beloved country has been dragged again to the precipice because of deliberate failure of the INEC to comply with its own regulations and the electoral law.

‘‘A lot of hard work was expended by all the stakeholders to produce the electoral law 2022 which makes painstaking provisions to stop desperate and corrupt politicians from perpetrating negative influences at elections with the negative consequences of bad governance and economic hardship. We are careful to note that INEC was at the forefront of this advocacy to amend the law to ensure that every vote will be counted and that every vote counts.

‘‘We wish to particularly note that an overwhelming majority of the Nigerian electorate demonstrated unprecedented and commendable ways in showing commitment to see that the 2023 elections, especially the first lap on Saturday, 25th February 2023, were peaceful and successful. They showed determination to cast their votes in the most peaceful and imaginable.

‘‘We have read reports and received briefings from several of our members who voted and monitored the elections. We have also listened to the preliminary reports of international and domestic observers. All these eminent Observer Missions lamented the colossal failure of logistics.

INEC has used the reliability of off-circle elections in Anambra, Osun and Ekiti recently to demonstrate the dependability of the BIVAS and gave assurance that it was ready to use the BIVAS both for accreditation and electronic transmission of results in the 2023 general elections.

‘‘As Christians, Rev. Okoye said the Coalition would continue to pray for peace and unity in Nigeria and prayed that INEC will immediately do the right thing by cancelling the President Elections so as to restore the integrity of the electoral process in Nigeria’’.

Among those who signed the statement include: Rev. Canon Bayo Famonure; Rev. Dr. Paul Enenche; Rev. Prof.Isa El-Buba and Prof. Vincent Dr. David Ogbueli; Prof. Haruna Dabin; Dr. Sam Amadi; Engr. Steve Olumuyiwa; Mike Adegbile and Rev. Austin Kemie.

Others are: Rev. Solomo Adebara; Appostle Victor Uchegbulam; Rev. Joshua Odeyemi; Rev. Dr. Moses Aransiola; Rev. Dr. Gideon Para-Mallam and Pastor Sarah Omakwu among others.