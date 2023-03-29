2023 NASS/Guber election tribunal receives 15 petitions in A’Ibom

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE 2023 National Assembly and Governorship 2023 Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State has disclosed that as of March 29 it has so far received 15 petitions from some political parties in the state.

It also disclosed that the 15 petitions, were filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC), Young Progressives Party (YPP), New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP), Labour Party (LP) and the Allied People’s Movement (APM).

Secretary of the NASS/guber Tribunal in the state, Mr Ibrahim Usman who disclosed this to newsmen yesterday in Uyo, Eleven of the petitions received came from the House of Representatives and Four from the Senate.

Usman, noted that two motions filed by YPP for inspections of governorship election materials have been granted by the tribunal.

“Similarly, application by the All Progressives Congress in respect of governorship election for inspection of election materials was received and petition granted.

“We are in the process of effecting service of the petitions on the respondents.”, Usman stressed.

Usman further disclosed that the petitions came from only two senatorial districts in the state, namely Akwa Ibom North East (Uyo) district and Akwa Ibom South(Eket) senatorial district.

Meanwhile, no fewer than governor six gubernatorial candidates, had last week hailed the election of Pastor Umo Eno of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as governor by the electorate.

They were Mr Nsikak Hogan Thomas of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Mr. Abasiekeme Ekanem of Action Alliance (AA) , Eyo Eyo Ekong of Allied People’s Movement(APM) , Sunday Ekanem Peoples Redemption Party (PRp) Mr Akan Ekpenyong Boot Party (BP), and Mrs Emem Udoh Social Democratic Party(SDP).