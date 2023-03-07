2023: Ministers’ aides laud Tinubu’s victory

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – AIDES to ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the aegis the Network of Ministerial Aides (NETMA) have congratulated the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his victory at the last Saturday’s presidential election in Nigeria.



A statement by the spokesperson of the group, Dr. Philip Ugbodaga who is a Special Assistant to the Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba which was made available to journalists in Benin City said the victory of Tinubu has rekindled the hope that Nigeria has joined the ranks of countries in the comity of nations dedicated to advancement, growth, and development.





According to the statement, NETMA is an association of all Special Advisers and Technical Assistants of Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and “We salute your tenacity, audacity, sagacity, and political staying power that ensured your ascension to the highest office in the land, sixteen years after the end of your outstanding tenure as governor of Lagos State.





“Your victory is even more unique as it came exactly 30 years after Nigerians joyfully elected a same-faith ticket for the first time in our electoral history through the Abiola-Kingibe presidential run in 1993. This election has helped in no small way to demonstrate the resolve of Nigerians to completely expunge the dividing lines of ethnicity and religion from our polity, lines that have undermined our national integration, cohesion, and consequent development for many decades. The outcome of the election also solidifies the renaissance of a progressive Nigeria as a paradigm for democratic transition in Africa.”





The statement also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for constituting a transition committee to ensure a smooth succession. “We are convinced that under your leadership and your vast experience as a democrat, visionary, administrator par excellence, an astute manager of resources, our nation will be renewed to address the challenges that confront us.”