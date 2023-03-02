2023: Kogi electorate, I’m proud of you over Tinubu’s victory- Aliyu

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja





THE Minister of State for Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, yesterday hailed Kogi State electorates over massive voting of the declared winner of the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Aliyu who was elated by the huge feat achieved in her State to ensure Tinubu’s victory described their action as overwhelming and said she is proud of them for believing in the Tinubu presidency.

She said: “I want to use this medium to express my sincere appreciation to Kogi West and indeed the good people of Kogi State in general for their unwavering support and commitment to the APC during the 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, she described Tinubu’s victory as testament to the people’s trust, love and confidence in the APC and track-record of the former Lagos State Governor.

However, she (Aliyu) appealed to the people to go the extra mile to ensure victory of the party’s governorship and State Assembly candidates at the March 11 polls, and also expressed hope on the unalloyed support of Kogi electorates, which they will demonstrate via their ballot to ensure candidates of the APC win the elections.

“I urge the people of Kogi to once again come out in their numbers to vote overwhelmingly for the APC during the state house of Assembly elections. Let us continue to support the party that has so much in store for the development and progress of our great State”, she said.