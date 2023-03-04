2023 guber: Rivers people need new direction – Korka-Waadah

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – AHEAD of March 11 round of elections, All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Rivers state says the electorate must reject continuity of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration in the state because it is under Governor Nyesom Wike’s cabal that puts interests of its power drunk members above the common good.

Canada based Joe Korka-Waadah, a Political management consultant, said the coming governorship and state assembly elections are most critical to the lives of Rivers people and they cannot afford to make the wrong choices because the future of our kids and even generations yet unborn are tied to the outcome of the polls.

He said, “My question to Rivers people, are you better off now than you were eight years ago? I believe the answer would be a resounding no. I totally agree with them, because the state is governed with an iron fist where only the interest of Wike’s cabal comes first.

“Many have lost faith in their government and no longer able to put food on their table. Kids hitherto under scholarships are kicked out of schools because they are unable to pay their fees. Penultimate Saturday, they witnessed a governor skew their mandate to favor a candidate they never voted for, with impunity.

“The last presidential election will go down as a day in infamy. A day their mandate was stolen by their own governor. I do not believe young people would allow that to happen again come March 11th on the governorship and house of Assembly elections.

“The only way to create a better future for our children is to stop Wike from gaining a third term by imposing a placeholder on Rivers people. Rivers people need a new direction. Pastor Tonye Cole and Dr. Innocent Barikor, indeed APC is the way to go.

“A vote for them will restore our state to the envious position it occupied as the most promising state where education thrives under the previous administration of Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.

“As you come out 11th March and vote Tonye Cole, endeavor to wait for your votes to be counted, imputed and transmitted before going back home. I have my hope in the abilities of the young people to change the narratives come March 11th.”