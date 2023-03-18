2023 gov: INEC uploads election results to IReV portal

File image

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has uploaded some election results from the governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections.

Recall that INEC had come under fire over its inability to upload results immediately on its Result Viewing portal during the presidential and National Assembly elections. held on February 25.

The Commission had said technical glitches marred result transmission during the last election, but many critics refused to accept the excuse.

The INEC, in a few days to the March 18 elections, however, said the technical issues had been rectified and assured that election results would be transmitted immediately.

But, recent checks, showed that in Ogun State, two results were submitted; Plateau State, 12 results were submitted; Zamfara State, 11 results were submitted; Rivers State, 80 results were submitted, and for Lagos State, 85 results.