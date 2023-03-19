INEC begins collation of results in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ogun state has commenced the collation of results of the governorship election that was held in the 20 local government areas on the state on Saturday.

The State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of INEC, Niyi Ijalaye has declared the collation centre opened.

Ijalaye said, collation and declaration of results could not commence yesterday (Saturday) following the unavailability of all results.

He announced Prof. Kayode Adebowale, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan (UI) as the State Returning Officer.

Ijalaye said, “The elections that held yesterday, you will recall we could commence collation because the Returning Officers could not complete their collations of results as at 11 last night.”

Declaring the centre opened, Adebowale said, “We are gathered here to collate and declare all the results that were brought in from all the 20 local government areas of the state.”