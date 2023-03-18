2023 gov election: We’re optimistic, APC winning Kano landslide — Ganduje

Governor of Kano state, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje said the ruling All Progressive Congress, (APC) is optimistic of winning the state governorship election in a landslide.

Ganduje stated this while speaking with pressmen on Saturday in the Government house after casting his vote in his Ganduje hometown, Dawakin-Tofa LGA of the state.

The Kano governor said the ruling APC will win the state Governorship and House of Assembly Elections like it won the Presidential election at the centre.

He said, “My expectation is for the APC to win overwhelmingly like we won the Presidential election the last time overwhelmingly.

“I have sighted so many polling centres and the attendance is very high. So I believe the election is going on smoothly. So far, I have not heard of any eventuality”

Ganduje added, ” I am satisfied with the election exercise in terms of the conduct of the movement because the INEC staff and materials were there on time.”

The Kano governor also said, “the people were behaving well and the security agencies were around to ensure adequate security. Where I voted, the BVAs are working well.

“My appeal to the people of Kano is to continue to exercise their franchise peacefully. Because this is a peace accord that we have signed among political parties with the Kano Peace Committee, so I believe we should abide by the pronouncement that we made that we are committed to a peaceful election,” Ganduje said.