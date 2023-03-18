2023 gov election: Movement of election materials delayed in 2 Imo LGAs 

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri- Movement of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Adhoc staff, and election materials have been delayed in the two local government areas of Imo state, Ohaji/Egbema and the Owerri North local government areas of the state, due to lack of security officials.

A source from the area confirmed this development at about 07:10 am. He added that the people are now worried.

He said: “The ad-hoc staff is ready. The buses are available. But now the problem is that we are waiting for the security people to come and escort us to start work.”

When the Imo INEC, Public Relations Officer, PRO, Chineye Osuji, was contacted she said that the police authority has assured that the “police officers coming to escort the ad-hoc staff are coming from Owerri and we are waiting.”