2023 Gov Election: Makinde casts vote, expresses hope in Oyo

By Dare Fasube & Adeola Badru, Ibadan

Oyo state Governor Engineer Seyi Makinde has cast his vote at Unit 01, Ward 11 Abayomi area Iwo Road, Ibadan North East, Oyo State.

Makinde on Saturday expressed hope that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, will be free and fair in the ongoing governorship and house of assembly elections.

The governor, after casting his vote, said he was impressed with the turnout of voters.

He, however, expressed hope that more voters will come out before voting ends.