2023 Gov Election: Ebonyi APC guber candidate, wife cast vote  

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru alongside his wife, Chief Uzoamaka Nwifuru at about 9:20 am cast their votes at Edukwu-Okemini polling Unit 002, Enyanwu-Igwe Ward, Oferegbe-Agbaja in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Briefing newsmen immediately after casting his vote, the Nwifuru who said praised the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for the smooth conduct of the election and noted that the Commission performed creditably well as materials and personnel for the election arrived early.

He expressed confidence that his party would at the end of the elections come out victorious.

“I cast my vote. You can see the time I voted. I’m impressed by the turnout of voters and INEC staff for the election. I’m optimistic that APC will carry the day,” said Nwifuru.