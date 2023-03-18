2023 gov election: APC member shot dead in Cross River

A member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC has been reportedly shot dead in Cross River state.

Vanguard gathered that the incident happened at Ogoja in the northern senatorial district of the state on Saturday.

The victim, identified as Joe, was said to have been shot dead by a soldier for creating a rowdy scene in a polling centre.

Speaking on the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer SP Irene Ugbo, said, “that is the information we got.”