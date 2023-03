By Chijioke Nwankpa

Former Transportation Minister, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi has arrived at the polls and gone through the accreditation process for the 2023 governorship and state Assembly election at ward 8 Unit 14 Ubima, Ikwerre Local Government Area, Rivers State.

Nigerians across the federation are heading to the polls for the second and last leg of the 2023 elections.