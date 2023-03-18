2023 gov election: Abiodun, Adebutu amid high turnout of voters in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

There is large turn out in Iperu-Remo, the hometown of the governorship candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dapo Abiodun and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Oladipupo Adebutu, in the governorship and House of Assembly elections.

Abiodun cast his vote at Unit 02, Ward 03, It’s Osanyin Polling Unit in Iperu, Ikenne local government.

Adebutu cast his vote at unit 4, ward 5, Wesley Nursery and Primary School, Iperu, Ikenne Local Government Area of the state.

Our Correspondent, who went round some of the polling units in the town, observed voters on queues to perform their civic duty.

At Unit 4, Ward 5 and Unit 11 Ward 5 all within the premises Wesley Nursery and Primary School, Iperu, the exercise was peaceful at the time when our correspondent visited .

Security personnel attached to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Police and the Department of Security Services were on ground to ensure a hitch free exercise.

At Ajura Ward 4 Unit 3 in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the State, voters conducted themselves in orderly manner.

Menawhile, it was observed that the Biomodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) was malfunctioning, as it only captured only two voters as at 9.30am at one of the polling unit

The State Commandant of the NSCDC, David Ojelabi, who was on ground with his personnel, commended the voters for conducting themselves in an orderly manner.

He said the exercise has been peaceful so far with reports received across the length and breadth of the state.

The NSCDC commandant urged the people to come out and perform their civic responsibility by voting according to their consciences.

Meanwhile, Military personnel blocked the Sagamu-Abeokuta expressway, stopping motorists and travellers from travelling in and outside Abeokuta, the state capital.

They were prevented from travelling because they defied the order of the Inspector General of Police, Aikali Baba, on restriction of movement.

Some of the travellers expressed displeasure over the action of the military personnel.

There was heavy security presence in Abeokuta, and major highways in the state, unlike what obtained in the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

At Sapon, Oke-Ilewo, Ake and some other areas in Abeokuta, it was combined efforts of security agencies to ensure peaceful election.