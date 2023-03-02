2023 Elections: Tinubu’s victory is well deserved – Ex-Osun Speaker,

Former speaker of Osun State House of Assembly, Najeem Salaam on Thursday congratulated the president-elect, Bola Tinubu over his victory at Saturday’s presidential polls.

Najeem Salaam who made the remarks via his official Twitter stressed that Tinubu’s victory is well deserved.

His words:” Dear President-Elect @officialABAT,I congratulate you on your well-deserved victory and my best wishes for your success as you prepare to take up the responsibilities and challenges of the highest office of the Country.

Recall Tinubu defeated 17 other candidates who took part in the election. He scored a total of 8,794,726 votes, the highest of all the candidates, thus meeting the first constitutional requirement to be declared the winner.

He also scored over 25 per cent of the votes cast in 30 states, more than the 24 states constitutionally required.

INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu, who announced the final results in the early hours of Wednesday in Abuja, said Atiku Abubakar of the PDP came second in the election.

Atiku polled a total of 6,984,520 votes in the election.

Peter Obi of the Labour Party came third in the election with a total of 6,101,533 votes while Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP came fourth with 1,496,687 votes.