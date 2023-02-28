2023 Elections: Pikolo hails Tinubu, Oshiomhole, others over victory

Nigeria’s top notch entertainer and one of the standing ambassadors of comedy in the country, Eromosele Ehigie Daniel popularly known as Pikolo has expressed his utmost and unalloyed joy on the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his own kinsman, Comrade Adams Oshiomole on their victories at the just concluded general elections.

He also extends his congratulatory messages to Monday Okpebholo aka AKPAKOMIZA and Prince Odianosen Okojie.

According to the hilarious entertainer, “victory is indeed sure to all that diligently go through the process with alot of hard work and dedication. It is a reward to anyone who has successfully done well in all ramifications. Also it is rightly said that if you believe in yourself, have dedication and never quit, you will always be a winner.

“Hence, on that note, I first want to acknowledge the hard work, enthusiasm, and the resilience of the President-elect of the federal republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the people’s choice, for the level of his dogged tenacity that he upheld throughout his entire political campaigns, to this very moment of his undeniable victory.

“I say a big and resounding congratulations to the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Words will fail me to describe how happy I am, to be a participant of this victory, as I very well know that this, is the beginning of a new dawn in Nigeria. Behold fellow Nigerians, the new Nigeria we have been clamoring for is about to be birthed come May 29th 2023. This new administration will be for all of us, not for some. It will better our lives and restore back our glory.

“Again, a big congratulations to my political father, the very man of the people, Comrade Adams oshiomhole, for his new position as the senator elect, a position that is well deserved, for the right person and at the right time as well. I rejoice with you on this victory as I always do in every others.

“Furthermore, I will like to congratulate another man with a golden heart, a man that depicts every meaning of words “ True leadership” Prince Odianosen Okojie, for your victory as the honorable member of the house representative elect. Your labour of love, dedication to your people and commitment has paid off, it has been crowned with success. The people whom you cared so much about have shown up for you and finally the will of God prevailed. Congratulations sir. We await the wonders in decision making that will elude from you on behalf of the people.

“Lastly, I want to congratulate the able senator-elect, Edo central senatorial district. Monday Okpebholo aka AKPAKOMIZA. In all diligence and honesty I say you are the best man for the job and I have full faith in you to deliver in your tenure. I am convinced that you will do incredibly well and make Nigerians proud.

“I am particularly glad that we have working mind, in the government that will make us proud in all spheres of affairs undoubtedly.

“Haven said my congratulatory messages to all, I would like to wish you all my best wishes for your success as you prepare to take up the responsibilities and challenges of your high office. And as you embark on these new responsibilities, I wish to assure you and the people of Nigeria that better and greater days are ahead of us.

“Congratulations once more and my warmest regard! Enjoy a smooth and successful political tenure, May the good lord give you the wisdom to preside over Nigeria and may your rule be successful. Amen”