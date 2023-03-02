[2023 Elections] Photos: Protesters barricade INEC office in Abia

By Steve Oko

Protesters have barricaded the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Umuahia, Abia state, to register their grievances over what they called “obvious manipulation” of the presidential and national assembly elections held last Saturday.

The protesters under the aegis of Coalition of Civil Society, South East chapter, rejected the outcome of the polls, accusing INEC of subverting the people’s will.

Led by their Deputy Coordinator, Irobikansi Abraham Chijioke, the group carried placards with various inscriptions such as: “This is electoral fraud”, “We can’t continue like this”, ” Nigeria youths are disappointed”, ” INEC chairman is a disappoinment” and “Tax payers money waste”.

They expressed disappointment over the failure of INEC to transmit results of the election from various polling units contrary to earlier assurances by the commission.

The protesters

Irobikansi said “INEC is here to thwart the result of the will of the masses. They have not done well”, warning, ” “INEC should sit up and ensure that they give us the will of the people so that there will not be break down of the law”.

Also speaking, the Secretary of the group, Okonkwo Boniface Chidi their protest was to register their displeasure in areas the election did not hold, noting that there were no uploads of many results through the BVAS.

He therefore advised, “Muhammadu Buhari should do something. INEC boss should be held responsible for this abnormality”.

“We are peaceful but not happy with the result of the elections”, he said.

According to the Treasurer of the group, Nwankwo Chukwuemeka Christopher said the Coalition of Civil Society in non-partisan, “but to look at issues as they concerns the elections.

He said that “the President should make the masses to believe in the commission and the BVAS.”

“The will of the people should not be thwarted. The President should ensure no repeat of INEC inabilities during next election.”