2023 Elections: Makinde, Folarin, Adelabu scramble to take Oyo

By Adeola Badru

The governorship race in Oyo state is getting hotter and interesting with the mix of the three political contenders; the incumbent Governor Seyi Makinde of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP; Teslim Folarin of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC and Bayo Adelabu of the Accord Party, AP.

Although political pundits have reasoned that the power of incumbency might favour Makinde, the result of last week presidential election, which saw Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the president-elect of APC win convincingly in the state had changed political calculations that PDP might have a smooth sail in the coming governorship election.

The Oyo presidential election results jolted many observers, who had predicted that PDP’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar will win the state.

In the build up to the election, some PDP governors touted as G5 governors maintained total neutrality from supporting their presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

They hinged their grievances on immediate the removal of the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, which Atiku, was said to have agreed to, but later changed the agreement.

The G5 governors unresolved differences with Atiku consequently turned out to be a huge plus for APC as the ruling won in four out of the six South-West states.

As if the sweeping victory in the presidential election was not enough, the APC also swept all the three senatorial districts and a majority of the 14 house of representatives seats in the state.

Out of the 14 seats, PDP has four, the APC has eight, while the remaining two seats were declared inconclusive.

This development, has given much hope to the APC in Oyo State that, the same feat will be repeated in the forthcoming governorship election on March 11.

Days after the presidential election, APC’s governorship candidate in the state, Folarin, had begun consultation with some other parties for possible coalition, which included meeting with some aggrieved members of the ruling party in the state.

This has brought renewed hope to the APC family in the state that the influence of the emergence of Tinubu will also catapult Folarin to victory in the state on March 11.

The period when politicians ride roughshod has come and gone in the state. People can see clearly now going by the results of the election as announced by the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC ). They can at least see beyond the ridges of their noses.

As the people illuminate on the result of the election and its implications, one major factor responsible for the victory of the APC in Oyo state is the courageous acts of the governor. This is considered to have had a major impact on the victory recorded by the APC.

Makinde’s bravery and ability to stand for justice, fairness and equity speaks volume. Many Nigerians applauded this rear quality as the genuine spirit of a true statesman.

Makinde remains the only governor in the Southwest, who refused to let his political affiliation negate the interest of the region he indigenously hails from.

Many believe that the integrity and passion displayed by Makinde towards ensuring the fulfilment of the agreement of rotation of power to the south remain commendable.

It’s also noteworthy that even though Makinde did what may be considered anti-party by some individuals, who see it vaguely, some considered it to be advantageous to the state as it will make the state connect with the federal government. It will also enhance the symbiotic relationship between the two federating units.

But will Tinubu, being a benevolent leader, and democrat, appreciate Makinde’s courageous gesture by giving him a sense of belonging in his government notwithstanding their political differences?

And will the feat recorded by APC also work for Folarin in the governorship election?

As the situation stands in Oyo now, Adelabu, would have been a better candidate to slug it out with Makinde in the election, but his defection to the Accord after losing his bid to fly the APC ticket as the gubernatorial candidate, has in no small measure, limited his popularity.

After last Saturday’s presidential/national assembly election, the fog has cleared from the atmosphere. The losers and winners have come to terms with reality. The moments of wild frenzy and flexing of muscles have also subsided.

Governor Makinde has been a force to reckon with, being the incumbent governor. The governor also has the state machineries at his disposal.

Regardless of this however, some PDP members are expressing fears that there will be tendencies for some PDP candidates that contested the national assembly election on the platform of the party that lost to APC to choose to work for APC to emerge at the state level, to serve as a lesson for the governor for not supporting Atiku, which has negative impact on them.

Bu, with the support of Makinde for the emergence Tinubu in the state, it’s hoped that the PDP-led government of Governor Makinde would have a harmonious working relationship with the APC-led federal government of Tinubu and be of great benefit to Oyo state when it finally takes off in May 29th.