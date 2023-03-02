2023 Elections: Islamic leaders plead with politicians to shun violence 

The League of Imams and Alfas, Ogun state has pleaded with politicians to avoid all kinds of violence following the outcome of the Saturday 25th presidential election.

The religious group made this plea in a press statement issued on Thursday, by the Secretary-General of the league, Sheikh Tajudeen Adewunmi.

Recall that Tinubu was declared winner of the February 25 presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC on Wednesday.

According to the clerics, a do-or-die politics does not guarantee victory and only God gives victory.

They also urged the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and other elected leaders to prioritise the development of the country and its citizens.

The Islamic leaders called on politicians to sustain the peaceful atmosphere enjoyed in the state and eschew violence in their activities, during and after elections.

The body also cautioned politicians and other stakeholders to tread softly as the country prepared for the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections.

The group urged Nigerians to choose and vote candidates who possess the ability and credentials to move the states forward.

“As the political campaign resumes towards the next elections, we urge the politicians to sustain the peaceful atmosphere enjoyed in the state and eschew violence in their campaign, during and after the elections.

“We also urge Nigerians to come out in multitudes to choose the candidates who they consider to possess the ability and the credentials to move the states forward.”

“A do-or-die politics does not guarantee victory, but only Almighty Allah gives victory to whomever He wishes.

Congratulating Tinubu on his victory, the group called on individuals and political parties to accept the election results in good spirit and work towards peace, progress, and development of Nigeria.

The statement read “Following the conclusion of the presidential and National Assembly elections, we urge individuals and political parties to accept the results of the elections in good spirit and join hands together towards peace, progress and development of our dear country.”

“We also urge the President-elect and other elected leaders to be magnanimous in victory and accommodate co-contestants in nation-building, and they should make the development of the country and its citizens their major agenda.

“The newly elected leaders should always consider the effects of their policies on the masses of the country but to quickly, as fast as possible seek means to ameliorate the sufferings of the already impoverished masses.”

The group implored Muslims and religious leaders not to relent on prayers for continuous peace, tranquility, and progress in Ogun State and the country at large.

It promised to offer special prayers at the Jummah service across the state for greater wisdom, strength, guidance, provision, and protection for the President-elect, towards a greater and more comfortably prosperous Nigeria.

The statement further reads “By Allah, prayers will be offered especially at the Jummah service across the state for greater wisdom, strength, guidance, provision and protection for the president-elect, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the task ahead towards a greater and more comfortably prosperous Nigeria.”