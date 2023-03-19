2023 elections have proven PVC is useless in Nigeria — Apostle Suleiman

Nigerian clergyman and President of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman said the 2023 elections has proven that Permnent Voter’s Card (PVC) is useless in Nigeria.

The clergyman stated this while speaking in a recent sermon on Sunday.

According to Suleman, the PVC is useless because the election was not conducted in the right way of democracy.

Suleman said political leaders are enforced on Nigerians after the stress citizens pass through in getting their PVCs ready.

He said, ”It is only in Nigeria’s governance; A man wants to kill you to lead you; I said I don’t want your leadership; you say you must want it.

“Here in Nigeria, political space leadership is by force; don’t lead me; I must lead you; don’t be my leader; I must be your leader. OK, let me select my leader; no, I will snatch your ballot box.”

The cleric, however, implored Nigerians to choose good virtue and not imitate the bad act of governance by our political leaders in the country.

He said, ”Under the rain, right before your eyes, they snatched ballot box, killed people. Don’t copy the average Nigerian politician who has become a tribal bigot; tribalism is everywhere.

“The two elections in Nigeria have proven that PVC is useless. This thing we are calling democracy Nigeria, we should return it.”