Presidential election a rape of democracy — Atiku

Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has described the just-concluded election as a rape of democracy.

Atiku spoke at a press conference in Abuja, today (Thursday), stating that the just-concluded presidential election and its process were grossly flawed.

It is the first time Atiku will be speaking to the public or address a press conference after losing the 2023 presidential election.

Atiku said, “It is the worst of election since the start of democratic era in Nigeria. It was indeed a raid on our democracy. The outcome of the election was grossly flawed and will be adequately challenged by all of us.

“It’s my hope that the judiciary will redeem itself and rise to the expectations of Nigerians and save Nigeria from the carnage on democracy,” he added.