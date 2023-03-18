2023: Buhari wins ward for Dikko, APC gov’ship candidate

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has won his ward for the Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Dikko Umar Radda in the Saturday governorship and house of assembly elections held in Katsina today, Saturday.

The result announced by the ward’s collation officer, Hamza Yusuf, showed that APC scored 261 votes; PDP 32 while NNPP had no votes.

For the State House of Assembly elections, APC scored 240 votes, PDP 50 and NNPP had 0 votes at the President’s ward.

Results from other polling units are still being collated as at time of filing this report on Saturday evening.