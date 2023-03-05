2023: Army dismisses online video alleging Wike’s move to bribe military

By Davies Iheamnachor

The 6 Division of Nigeria Army, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has dismissed an online video trending on the social media alleging that the Governor of the state, Chief Nyesom Wike, had made moves to bribe the military to help thwart the 2023 elections.

A video has been trending online wherein a senior military officer was saying that the Wike had approached them with huge cash to induce them to work form him, adding that the military had turned the offer down.

However, the military in a quick reaction urged the public to disregard the video, describing it as handiwork of mischief makers.

The Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations, 6 Division Nigerian Army, Lieutenant-Colonel Ikedichi Iweha, said the video was old, noting that the incident happened in 2019.

Iweha in a statement in Port Harcourt, yesterday, said the video was dug up and re-edited by mischievous individual to cause, adding that the military in recent elections had conducted themselves professionally to ensure peace elections.

He said: “6 Division Nigerian Army is compelled to urge the general public to please disregard an old video clip dated sometime in 2019 currently making the rounds on most social media platforms.

“This disclaimer is necessitated by the sterling roles troops of 6 Division Nigerian Army played in the recently conducted presidential election which saw to the peaceful conduct of the polls in Rivers State.

“Mischief makers having failed to lay hands on any evidence with which to discredit troops’ performance in the just concluded exercise dug up the old video, carefully edited same; selecting only a portion with the intent to drag 6 Division Nigerian Army into election matters and pitch it against it’s host state, Rivers State. This scheme has failed.”

He stated that the 6 Division Nigerian Army is poised to discharge it’s responsibilities most professionally and should not be dragged into election matters.