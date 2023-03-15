200 exhibitors from 20 countries storm Lagos for expo

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

A firm, Atlantic Exhibition Nigeria Limited, organisers of Buildmacex Exhibition, has announced plans to hold the 8th edition on March 21 to 23, 2023 at Eko Convention Centre in Lagos.

Buildmacex is Nigeria and West Africa’s largest expo on building, construction, and machinery industry.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Chief Executive Officer of Atlantic Exhibition, Mr Ayodeji Olugbade, said five thousand participants had indicated interest in the exhibition, 200 exhibitors drawn from 15 countries participating.

At least 20 speakers and 10 sponsors have also confirmed their participation in the two-day exhibition.

He described the exhibition as a Business-to-Business, B2B, exhibition targetted to drive and support acceleration changes in every aspect of architectural design, building, construction, and machinery through the application of modern technologies as it concerns the industry.

Olugbade stated: “There are master-class sessions focused on fire safety and protection, building interior innovation, Building Information Modeling, BIM and digital construction, supply chain and logistics , financing , real estate revolution and building, construction and machine innovation .

” Buildmacex 2023 entails: matchmaking, masterclasses, conferences and expo. Visitors and exhibitors are connected to real time buyers, distributors and manufacturers of brands.

“Buildmacex exhibition would showcase technological innovation in building industry and meeting with key distributors from different countries in West Africa. “

“Key players in building, construction, and machinery industry are attending Buildmacex 2023 to learn new skills to push their businesses, deepen market penetration, reinforce brand building to reach their target audience, interconnect industry skilled and unskilled professionals , buyers and visitors from West Africa.”