2 ships with petrol, other awaiting berth at Lagos port – NPA

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Tuesday said that two ships had arrived the Lagos Port Complex and was waiting to berth with petrol, general cargo and containers.

The authority said that 14 other ships were expected at the port as from March 28 to April 4 with general cargo, frozen fish, bulk gypsum, bulk urea, bulk sugar, bulk salt, butane gas, container, petrol and jet fuel.

It said that 13 other ships were discharging general cargo, container, petrol, bulk wheat, bulk sugar, bulk salt, petrol and bulk urea. (NAN)