2 NYSC members die, 3 to repeat service year in Sokoto

Two National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members have died, while the scheme imposed a repeat of service year on three others for allegedly absconding from duty in Sokoto state.

The NYSC Coordinator in the state, Alhaji Usman Yakubu-Yaro, disclosed this at the presentation of certificates to 2022 Batch ‘A’ Stream II Corps members on Friday in Sokoto.

Yakubu-Yaro said that six other corps members had their services extended by different periods for offences of absenteeism, among others.

He said that the scheme had zero tolerance for truancy and those caught engaging in such would be sanctioned appropriately.

According to him, a total of 763 corps members successfully completed the service during the period and two received the prestigious Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar awards for outstanding contributions to the development of their host communities.

The coordinator thanked Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto for his love and unparalleled support of the scheme in the state over the years, especially his commitment toward the sustenance of payment of allowances to corps members.

“I also seize this opportunity to thank the Sultan of Sokoto for his unflinching support to the scheme, this has aptly demonstrated his love for youths and NYSC in particular,” Yakubu-Yaro said.

He urged institutions to continue supporting corps members on business development plans and enterprises.

The coordinator urged the outgoing corps members to be good ambassadors of the scheme and also maximize the skill acquisition and entrepreneurship learnt during the service year.