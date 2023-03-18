18 female UK prison guards sacked over affairs with inmates

By Biodun Busari

No fewer than 18 female prison guards have been fired for having illicit sexual affairs and engaging in hookups with male inmates for years.

According to The Mirror, the illegitimate relationships all occurred at HMP Berwyn, Britain’s biggest prison as the figures were revealed in Freedom of Information requests.

The scandals were uncovered after three of the women ended up in court over the illicit pitches in affairs that took place over the past six years at the privately run jail in Wrexham, North Wales.

One of the love-struck guards, Jennifer Gavan accepted £150 to smuggle a phone into a robber, Alex Coxon’s cell and the pair were later caught exchanging vulgar snaps via WhatsApp.

Gavan pleaded guilty to misconduct and was sentenced to eight months behind bars, The Mirror reported.

The 27-year-old Gavan was also caught kissing Coxon during the relationship that went on from April to July 2020.

In a similar deal, Gunn was sentenced to one-year in prison after having a fling with ‘dangerous’ inmate Khuram Razaq, 29.

Gunn, a criminology and psychology graduate made numerous sexual phone calls to him while he was serving a 12-year sentence for conspiracy to rob, and smuggled in a pair of her knickers for the prisoner.

A search of her bedroom revealed snaps of the pair kissing and hugging while in his cell.

That same year, Emily Watson was jailed for one year for performing a sex act on prisoner John McGee.

Mold Crown Court heard she spent so much time with him staff became suspicious and launched an investigation.

They had been alone together in his cell on three occasions, when she performed a sex act on him twice and had intercourse once.

Staff have since been given corruption prevention training and the prison’s security has been improved.

A Prison Service spokesman said, “The overwhelming majority of Prison Service staff are hardworking and dedicated and we will not hesitate to punish those who break the rules.

“Over 500 members of staff at HMP Berwyn have undertaken corruption prevention training in the last 18 months and our enhanced security is protecting the prison against attempts to smuggle illicit items inside.”

Since 2019, some 31 female officers in England and Wales have been dismissed for inappropriate relationships, Ministry of Justice data have shown. These included one officer who had an inmate’s baby.

HMP Berwyn has previously been labelled the UK’s “cushiest” jail after snaps emerged of hotel-standard digs.

The cells have no bars on the windows and come with en suite bathrooms. And it revealed that inmates also have televisions, laptops and phones.