17 die, 3 injured in Kano auto crash – FRSC

By Bashir Bello

No fewer than 17 persons have lost their lives in an auto crash at Yaura village in Albasu Local Government Area of Kano state and along Wudil-Bauchi road.

The FRSC Sector Commander in Kano, Ibrahim Sallau Abdullahi who confirmed the accident on Thursday said three other persons also sustained injuries while one survived unhurt.

A statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SRC Abdullahi Labaran quoted the Sector commander saying that the accident which occurred on Wednesday evening involved a Honda Accord with registration number NSR 81 VW and Volkswagen Sharon (bus) with registration number NNG 275 XA.

According to the statement, “Motorist passing by inform our patrol operatives at about 14:20pm, receiving the information, we quickly dispatched our personnel and vehicle to the scene of the incident to rescue the victims at 14:25p.m.

“The crash occurred as a result of excessive speed, wrongful overtaking which lead to loss of control, and head on collision with one of the vehicles bursting into fire immediately.

“The crash involved a total of 21 passengers in the two vehicles out of which 11 adult males, five adult females and one male child lost their lives while three others that sustained serious injuries involved one adult male, one adult female and one male child.

“The injured were taken to Wudil General Hospital for treatment, while the corpses of the deceased were handed over to the relatives of victims,” the statement reads.

Meanwhile, the sector commander was said to have visited the scene of the crash and advised motorists to obey traffic rules and regulations, avoid needless deaths and injuries on our roads.

He also commiserate with the families of the victims of the crash and pray for the repose of souls of the departed.