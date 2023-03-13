160 houses destroyed by rainstorm in Ondo community 

By Dayo Johnson , Akure

A heavy downpour accompanied by strong whirlwind has destroyed over 160 houses in communities across Ilara-Mokin, area of Ondo State.

Vanguard gathered that areas affected in the community include Oladeji street, Hospital Road, Odo Gbeyin, Oja Jare quarters opposite Elizade road, the Apostolic Primary School, Ilara Mokin among others.

Speaking on the incident, the monarch of the town, the Alara of Ilara Mokin, Oba Abiodun Adefehinti, described the incident as shocking and called for quick assistance from the state government.

Oba Adefehinti said that “We know what it is in the economy right now, we know that there is paucity of funds and prices are on the high side but notwithstanding we have to make point of call to the government that we need assistance.

“More than 100 houses are affected and the number of people who slept outside during these past nights would be close to 200 or more than that.

” Some of them have taken time to repair those ones that were not terribly damaged.

“We know government as a lot of things to do, however, we are appealing to them that we need their assistance”

Also, speaking , the states Commissioner for Energy, Mines and Natural Resources, Razaq Obe, said the damage caused by the rainstorm was unprecedented.

Obe said that “The best view of the carnage was possibly in the morning where people woke up to see the level of destruction in the community, the essence of our coming is to see for ourselves and convey the message to those that have responsibility to intervene.

“We cannot complain to God, it is a natural disaster but we will do our best to take this message to the government of Ondo State and even to higher levels that government should rise to help the people because many of them could not say a word they only speak to us through their tears.

The commissioner added that “The best we can do is to come out quickly and help them.

Some of the victims pleaded for quick intervention of the state government.